Five Guys is an immensely popular burger chain in the United States and apparently they’re set to open in Australia and New Zealand!

The franchise is famous for making it’s burgers ‘to-order’ with 15 toppings and insane American-style milkshakes.

Apparently we’re going to have to wait until early 2021 before we can gorge ourselves on American diner food.

Seagrass Boutique Hospitality has announced it’s purchase of the rights to the franchise in Australia.

Hopefully those plans to open aren’t affected by COVID-19.

But hey, look at these photos in the meantime.

