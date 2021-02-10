Today, something incredible is happening.

Cadbury has gifted us with the most incredible easter gift.

Officially as of today, you should be able to find Caramilk Easter eggs, Caramilk Easter bunnies, Cherry Ripe eggs and Cherry Ripe bunnies!

My goodness.

Imagine, 125g Cadbury Caramilk laying in the garden just WAITING for you to pick it up or if you have the soul of an 80-year-old woman, a Cherry Ripe egg??

My oh my.

There will also be a Mint Chip flavour introduced, which whilst delicious, is definitely overshadowed by the other two flavours!