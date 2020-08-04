I don’t care who you are, where you’re from or what you’re about.

There are two reigning champions of Arnott’s bikkies and it’s the Kingston and the Monte Carlo.

So when you tell me Arnott’s has released a Black Forest version I’m hesitant and also very excited!

Imagine… two chocolate coconut biscuits with a filling of vanilla and cherry flavoured cream coated in THE jam.

You know THE jam…it’s not really ‘jam’ though is it? It tastes and has the consistency of like a….Redskin lolly?

Woolies is slinging the biscuit for $3 a pack and you can grab them now!





