We’ll be the first to admit that we don’t necessarily enjoy the colder seasons as much, but the one thing that they do have going for them is the food.

As soon as the weather turns cooler we all pull out our most hearty recipes, from soups to slow cooker casseroles and of course, one of our favs, the good ol’ fashioned roast dinner.

We can already picture it – roast pork with apple sauce or perhaps some gravy, and crispy roast vegetables – our mouths are watering already. But the one thing that always proves to be tough when cooking up a roast pork is that darn crackling.

It’s the most delicious part, but my god is it hard to get right. That is unless you own an air fryer.

Yep, never did we think we would see the day, but we’re being told to start cooking up our pork belly in an air fryer if we want to get the crispiest crackling of your life.

It all started on a Facebook group for mums sharing their air fryer recipe hacks, with many starting to claim that we should all be cooking our pork in the appliance.

Now not only is it supposed to give you the crispiest crackling every single time without fail, but it also takes just a third of the time to cook compared to a regular oven! How good is that!

“I cook my pork in the air frying all the time and it’s delicious. Does th best crackle,” said one Facebook user on the Aldi Mums Facebook page.

“Best I’ve ever had, and the best I’ve ever cooked pork belly. It’s perfect,” said another.

We know we’ve intrigued you, so if you want to try it yourself, this is how to best cook pork belly in your air fryer:

1. Dab the skin of the pork belly dry with paper towel

2. Score the skin with a knife

3. Drizzle with oil and rub salt into the skin

4. Spray a small amount of oil in the bottom of the air fryer

5. Cook with the skin face up for 1 hour at 200 degrees

6. Remove and enjoy!

If you’re keen to try and don’t yet have an air fryer, you’re in luck because ALDI is bringing one of theirs back to their special buys next week!

Happy air frying friends!