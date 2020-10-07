The maker of Eskimo Pie Ice Creams has decided to change its name after it acknowledged the name was offensive towards arctic communities.

From early 2021, the name will be changed to Edy’s Pie in the United States, which is a nod t the company’s founder, Joseph Edy.

Eskimo Pies have been on sale in Australia since 1923 and are sold at IGA and Foodworks across the country.

It’s not known if the change will take effect in Australia, with Peters, the maker, not yet releasing a statement.

The name “Eskimo” has long been used by non-native groups to refer collectively to Inuit and Yupik people, according to the University of Alaska.