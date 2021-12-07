Glaze



Method:



Remove ham from the fridge 1 hour before baking.

Preheat the oven to 180°C and lower the rack to the bottom shelf.

Cut around the hock, and with the tip of a small knife, loosen the rind. Carefully peel rind back with the knife and your hands, ensuring the fat is kept intact.

Score a criss-cross pattern in the fat (stud with cloves if you like at this stage). Scoring the ham allows the glaze to stick and the fat to render, creating a glorious golden crust.

Place the ham on a rack in a large baking tray that’s lined with foil (this will make washing up much easier).

In a small saucepan, add the glaze ingredients and bring to the boil, whisking to combine well. Cook for 5 minutes or until thick.

Using a pastry brush, dab half of the glaze over the ham. Add 1 cup of water to the tray.

Bake in the oven for about 45 minutes basting every 10-15 minutes until a thick, glazed crust forms.