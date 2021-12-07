Tired of making Christmas ham the same old boring way? Check out the easy and delicious recipe below for Masterchef alum and TV chef Justine Scholfield’s Glazed Christmas Ham!
Justine Schofield’s Glazed Christmas Ham Recipe
- Cooking: 45 minutes
- Serves: 10
Ingredients:
- 1 x 8-10 kg whole Otway Pork ham leg
- Cloves, to stud (optional)
Glaze
- 1 tsp. Chinese 5 spice
- 3/4 cup marmalade
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
Method:
- Remove ham from the fridge 1 hour before baking.
- Preheat the oven to 180°C and lower the rack to the bottom shelf.
- Cut around the hock, and with the tip of a small knife, loosen the rind. Carefully peel rind back with the knife and your hands, ensuring the fat is kept intact.
- Score a criss-cross pattern in the fat (stud with cloves if you like at this stage). Scoring the ham allows the glaze to stick and the fat to render, creating a glorious golden crust.
- Place the ham on a rack in a large baking tray that’s lined with foil (this will make washing up much easier).
- In a small saucepan, add the glaze ingredients and bring to the boil, whisking to combine well. Cook for 5 minutes or until thick.
- Using a pastry brush, dab half of the glaze over the ham. Add 1 cup of water to the tray.
- Bake in the oven for about 45 minutes basting every 10-15 minutes until a thick, glazed crust forms.
- Rest for at least 30 minutes before carving.
The whole family will think that you’re a master chef this Christmas lunch!