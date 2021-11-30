El Camino Cantina knows how to get us keen for the summer and it’s through their Margaritas.

Margaritas are the answer to everything!

Especially El Camino Cantina’s Margs, which are now taking us to The Candy Shop baby!

Their new line up, ‘Take Me To The Candy Shop’ will appear in their destinations across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast in a rotating range of eight candy-inspired, garnished margs.

From Tuesday, 30 November to Sunday, 2 January, you’ll be able to down the following colourful creations with your mates to take your night out to the next level.

Squirm

Musk

Red Ripperz

Gummy Bear

Grape Nerd

Hubba bubba

Skittle

Marshmallow

Advertisement