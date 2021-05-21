Every year without fail, El Camino Cantina serves up some wild variations of their margaritas to keep things interesting and this year is no different.

From the 1st of June, they’ll be launching ‘The Not So Soft Drink Series’ which is a fancy name for SODA FLAVOURED BOOZY MARGS BABY!

Across all 10 locations until the 1st of August, you’ll be able to get your sticky hands on the following incredible flavours;

Frozen ColaRita

Sun Kissed Rita

PasitoRita

Creaming SodaRita

Ginger BeerRita

Pub SquashRita

Margarita Mountain

Frozen ColaRita, PasitoRita, Creaming SodaRita and Margarita Mountain will be available at all venues but if you want to try the full range of limited-edition flavours you’ll have to hit up The Rocks in Sydney or South Bank in Brisbane.

You’ll be able to get the margs in the Cantina’s usual 15oz or 24oz glasses or the 4 shot tasting paddles OR even a two-litre marg towers!

But you can’t booze that hard without lining the tummy and El Camino Cantina knows this, so they’re also releasing their King of the Wing festival which launches on the same day.

The eatery is serving up 10 new chicken flavours until the 1st of August which will be on rotation each week. (psst. Wednesday are 10cent wing days)

Salt & Vinegar

Chicken Salt

Caribbean Jerk

Mango Habanero

Lime & Chilli

The Nashville

Nachos Cheese

Texan BBQ

Teriyaki

Afterburner

El Camino Cantina Food and Beverage Director Molly Haranis said: “El Camino Cantina has a cult following due to our trademark Margaritas and we would like to give our fans even more reason to keep coming back for frozen Ritas and fun nights out with friends.”

“The Not So Soft Drink Series of frozen Margarita flavours are also the perfect antidote to our new King of the Wing Flavours with various stages of the chilli heat index for wing lovers to explore.”

El Camino Cantina venues are in NSW: The Rocks, Entertainment Quarter, Manly and Miranda; Queensland: Bowen Hills, Chermside, South Bank, Sunshine Coast and Robina on the Gold Coast; and Fitzroy in Melbourne.

