Caffeine lovers rejoice!! You no longer have to worry about having coffee breath as Undercover Roasters joined forces with Eclipse Mint to create the ultimate coffee flavour!

‘Mint Mocha’ is the new delicious mocha coffee flavour that leaves you with fresh minty breath and is perfect for hot and cold drinks as well as smoothies.

So you no longer have to worry about dealing with the smell of your own breath when you’re wearing a mask as they have found the solution!

To make this new flavour even sweeter, it will only cost you $9.95 and is available nationwide around Australia from their website.

Would you try this new flavour?