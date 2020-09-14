eBay is turning 21 this week and to celebrate they have teamed up with the legends at Messina to create a 21st Birthday Mushroom Cake.

The wizards at Messina have reigned the iconic Dr Evil Magic Mushroom and put together a ice cream cake that includes a red chocolate mushroom dome adorned with white chocolate buttons in the famous eBay colours.

Inside, it has a delicious combination of vanilla gelato packed with a birthday cake, chocolate coated honeycomb and raspberry jam. Perched on a stem made of Messina’s home-made dulce de leche and vanilla gelato, on a popping candy feuilletine grass base.

Available to Aussies in metro Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, eBay’s 21st Birthday Mushroom gelato cake will go on sale exclusively on ebay.com.au on Tuesday, 15th September at 10am. Priced at $21 including delivery, the brand new midi size serves 8-10 people…or just one.

All money raised will go to Beyond Blue’s support services.

You can order yours by clicking here (from 10AM Tuesday)

