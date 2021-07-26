You know the saying ‘if you love what you do it doesn’t feel like work’, well just wait till you hear about this job!

Vitasoy Australia is searching for ‘Australia’s Biggest Coffee Nut’ to become their Chief Coffee Taster.

What does a Chief Coffee Taster do? Well, aside from tasting coffee all day, you spend time with Australia’s ‘Barista Champion’ Matt Lewin, who will teach you all you need to learn about coffee.

Tasting coffee all day isn’t even the most incredible thing about this job – you’ll score $10,000 just for taking all those sweet sips.

So, if you want to taste more coffee than an average person would drink in a year, you can apply for this job here!