The idea of mystery-flavoured food is super intriguing, even if it is a little uncomfortable.

It’s always nice to know exactly what’s going into your mouth…that’s a good rule in life.

But this one we’re happy to allow. Doritos have launched a brand new mystery flavour, mysteriously called ‘Test Flavour 855’.

It’s described as a a bold new flavour that the Doritos crew have taken years to make, we just have no idea what it actually is.

And we’re not alone there, apparently only a handful of people know what this zany new mystery flavour actually is.

“The unique testing process means that only a few people from Doritos know about the secret recipe including the food scientists and one culinary expert,” says Doritos head of R&D Anna Lowndes.

The reason for all the mystery behind the chip? There’s a whopper cash prize at stake if you can guess the actual flavour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company is putting a $10,000 prize up for grabs for one person who’s able to guess the real flavour.

“We’re so excited to finally unveil it to Australians and can’t wait for the guessing games to begin.”

We’d be lying if we said we weren’t intrigued!