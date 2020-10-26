The spookiest time of the year has arrived and it is time to potentially give your tastebuds an absolute fright – and this pizza will help you do that.
Domino’s is now slinging Halloween Roulette Pizzas, which essentially sees a single slice be covered in transparent ghost chilli sauce. You won’t know which one it is until you pick it up, put it in your mouth and taste the burn. Ouch.
Yellow Bhut Jolokia chillies have been sourced to make the sauce for the occasion and they are some of the most extreme chillies in the world with 1,041,427 Scoville Heat Units. Every box does come with a warning – you need to brace yourself for the challenge.
The Halloween Roulette Pizza is available to order now… if you dare. It is available until November 1!
