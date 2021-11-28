Are you running out of dough after the Black Friday sales this weekend? Domino’s Cyber Monday sale is here to help!

Domino’s is offering $1 pizzas from 1pm – 2pm today only so grab yourself a delicious lunch that’s also kind on your wallet.

You can choose between any of the $1 Large Value Range Pizzas, exclusively on the Domino’s App. That includes our favourite, Pepperoni, as well as Ham & Cheese, Margherita and Spicy Veg Trio.

The $1 Large Value Range Pizza Deal is only available for Pick Up for 1 hour and only via the Domino’s App, so don’t miss out!