Aussies Rejoice! Your favourite classic Aussie spread is now available on Pizza!

Domino’s may have just created the most Aussie Pizza ever, combining vegemite and cheese to give us ‘The Domino’s Cheesy Vegemite Pizza!’

Whilst we can tell this will be a massive hit with Aussie, Domino’s have announced that this will only be available on the menu for three weeks (unless they sell out!).

So, if this sounds like something you want to try, get in quick before they are sold out; otherwise, you will not be a ‘happy little vegemite’.