Spooky season is in full swing, and Domino’s have brought back their iconic Pizza Roulette.

Pretty much if you are ready to roll the spice dice, you can set yourself up for a regular slice of pizza or a scorching hot piece.

The way it’s hidden is through the pizza sauce, with select slices slathered with Carolina Reaper Chilli Pepper!

If you want to try this with your friends, it’s available from today till the 31st of October (or until sold out), so get in ASAP!

Good luck, and maybe have a glass of milk on the ready…