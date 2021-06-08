Health and Domino’s don’t really go hand-in-hand, so we were a little confused when we saw they’ve brought out new ‘superfood’ pizzas.

It’s either insanity or genius that motivated them to put broccoli on a pizza but apparently, it’s all to create their ultimate brain-boosting ‘Super Premium’ range.

Available now, you can head into Domino’s and try their five new pizzas including Roasted Vegetable Deluxe, Loaded Chicken & Parmesan and Salmon & Prawn Supreme.

“While it might sound even more controversial than pineapple on a pizza, don’t knock the broc until you try it,” ANZ Culinary Innovation & Development Chef Michael Treacy said. Sorry Treacy, we’re knocking it. Usually, broccoli is the one vegetable you avoid in the mixed veg, so purposefully adding it to the world’s greatest gift (pizza) just seems a little wrong. And comparing it to pineapple on pizza which was monumental, it’s a big call. But Treacy has assured us “It adds such great texture and crunch and when combined with other fresh ingredients and our premium cheeses on a fresh pizza base, eating your greens really has never been more delicious!”

Now let’s not sleep on the fact that they’ve added Salmon on a pizza as well. Domino’s woke up and decided to be ✨ bougie ✨

Look, we’ll try them all but ONLY for scientific research. You can pick one up or delivered for $15.