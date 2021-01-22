What on earth is this creation?

And why is it absolutely WONDERFUL, I love being Australian.

Pizza ARTISTS at Domino’s have invented ‘The Sausage Sizzle Pizza’, so excuseeeee me I have plans this week.

It’s only available for a limited time, which makes complete sense, but what exactly are those toppings and how is it a sausage sizzle?

Take a squizz at that pizza and what do you see?

I see sausage, I see grilled onions, I see cheese (mozzarella obviously), I see tomato sauce and I see mustard.

Put em’ all together and what do you get?

A SAUSAGE SIZZLE!

You won’t be able to grab this bad boy in store until the 25th of January but if you download the Dominos App and get on that secret menu then you get early access!

Watch the video below to see how to do so:

