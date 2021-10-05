Halloween is around the corner, but that means Christmas is around the next corner!!

And it never hurts to be prepared, in fact, be over-prepared!

ALDI’s Special Buys are dropping some early Christmas goodies on the 13th of October.

Alongside the likes of Yuletide Log, Gingerbread Cookie and Christmas Cupcake mix the grocery store is dropping DIY Gingerbread kits!

Both Gingerbread kits come with everything you’d need to assemble and decorate your train or house!

It’s the perfect family-friendly activity, but I think it’s safe to say these will sell out fast so make sure you plan your trip to ALDI as early as you can on the 13th of October.