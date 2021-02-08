There were rumours circulating that Din Tai Fung was going into administration later last month but we can relax because the only store closing down is the Central Park one in Sydney!

Even better, Din Tai Fung Australia is going out of their way to celebrate Lunar New Year, the Year of the Ox with the cutest masked ox-shaped chocolate buns.

The adorable COVID-19 safe bovine buns are stuffed with chocolate filling and will cost you $8.80 for 2!

You can get these cute little guys from all restaurant locations in Sydney and Melbourne from February 8th to 28th while stocks last!

In addition to the cute masked ox dessert, Din Tai Fung is offering a few other Lunar New Year-themed dishes like a Yusheng (prosperity toss salad), red-coloured Wagyu beef dumplings and new bao buns!

The prosperity toss salad has special meaning and history, meant to be shared the rainbow raw-fish salad gets the family together to ‘toss the ingredients’, the higher you can toss the more prosperous your year ahead will be!