Happy Easter, it’s truly a wonderful time of year because all our favourite restaurants are doing delicious hot cross buns themed food.

But, if I’m being honest with myself, the one I’m most excited for is Din Tai Fung Australia’s HOT.CROSS.BAO.

Combining the traditional design of a hot cross bun with the soft sweet steamed bread of a bao bun filled with decadent molten chocolate, oh boy… it’s all over for me.

As if you can possibly resist trying these.

The Hot Cross Baos will be available to order from all Din Tai Fung locations but if you want some for later, you can ALSO buy them frozen from their website and they’re going for $5.80 for two!

Available from the 22nd March and only for a limited time, get in stores ASAP!

