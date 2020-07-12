All of your dreams are about to come true! That is – if you had dreams of scoring FREE Krispy Kreme doughnuts as a belated birthday gift!!

That’s right – if you were born between the 13th of March and the 13th of July, then all you have to do today is head into any Krispy Kreme Australia store* and redeem your FREE Original Glazed dozen.

Is there a better way to celebrate Krispy Kreme’s 83rd birthday?

Haven’t had to have an ISO birthday? You lucky duck.

Krispy Kreme have a sweet deal for you as well. You can take advantage of their “buy one dozen, get a dozen free” offer on Original GlazedTM doughnuts from 15 July 2020 until 19 July 2020!

The offer will be available through online delivery and in-store, so that everyone has the chance to enjoy some of the goods!

Don’t forget to bring along your photo I.D, birthday spirit and good hygiene. Social distancing will apply in-store as per state government regulations* and store drive-thrus will be open for a contactless experience.

To learn more about this offer, please visit https://www.krispykreme.com.au/sharesmiles.

*In Victoria, due to current government restrictions the offers are ONLY available at the following Krispy Kreme stores via drive thru only: Fawkner, Fountain Gate and Bulleen