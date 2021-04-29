Mother’s Day falls on the 9th of May this year and, I don’t want to stress you guys out but it’s kind of coming up… have you organised anything yet?

Well, look no further because Dessert Boxes and Jimmy Brings have teamed up to create the perfect gift.

A box full of Rosé glazed doughnuts that comes with all the extra love you can think of including a bottle of Jimmy’s own Petite Petale Rosé.

This package includes:

1 x 750ml Petite Petale Rosé

3 x Rosé glazed Donut

3 x Small heart Donuts

3 x Ferrero Rochers

2 x Chocolate hearts

1 x Lindt ball

A box of amazing goodies and a bottle of Rosé for $69 is bang for your buck!

Advertisement

Advertisement

You’ll be able to add a cute personal message to your mama for free when you order at Dessert Boxes now for a limited time!