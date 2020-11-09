It sounds unbelievable but to celebrate their fifth birthday, Deliveroo is REALLY doing thousands of $1 meals WITH free delivery with 26 restaurants across Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane!
It’s a bit of a game so listen closely…
The restaurant and dish will remain a mystery until the day of the offer, you MUST follow Deliveroo on Insta if you want even a chance of knowing what the heck is going on.
Customers will find a restaurant appear on Deliveroo’s insta EVERY HOUR so keep your eyes peeled on their stories.
This deal is so good it’s obviously not going to hang around for too long.
From the 10th to the 13th, each city will have it’s own day with the promotion.
There will be a limited number of $1 deals so first in best dressed.
Participating restaurants include:
Adelaide
10th November, between 1pm to 5pm
Burgertec
Goodlife Modern Organic Pizza
Cheeky Chook
Blue & White Cafe
Lukoumades
Melbourne
11th November, between 12pm to 6pm
Chicken Episode Plus
Bistro Morgan
Tadka Hut
Gelato Messina – Richmond
Bistro Morgan- Editions Collingwood
Royal Stacks Brunswick
Sydney
12th November, between 1pm to 4:30pm
Little L
Fishmongers
BL Burgers
Manoosh Pizzeria
Johnny Bird
The Italian Bowl
Burger Patch
Brisbane
13th November, between 2pm to 5pm
Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers – Paddington
Ginga Sushi Japanese – Emporium
Brooklyn Depot – South Brisbane
The Yiros Shop