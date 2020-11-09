It sounds unbelievable but to celebrate their fifth birthday, Deliveroo is REALLY doing thousands of $1 meals WITH free delivery with 26 restaurants across Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane!

It’s a bit of a game so listen closely…

The restaurant and dish will remain a mystery until the day of the offer, you MUST follow Deliveroo on Insta if you want even a chance of knowing what the heck is going on.

Customers will find a restaurant appear on Deliveroo’s insta EVERY HOUR so keep your eyes peeled on their stories.

This deal is so good it’s obviously not going to hang around for too long.

From the 10th to the 13th, each city will have it’s own day with the promotion.

There will be a limited number of $1 deals so first in best dressed.

Participating restaurants include:

Adelaide

10th November, between 1pm to 5pm

Burgertec

Goodlife Modern Organic Pizza

Cheeky Chook

Blue & White Cafe

Lukoumades

Melbourne

11th November, between 12pm to 6pm

Chicken Episode Plus

Bistro Morgan

Tadka Hut

Gelato Messina – Richmond

Bistro Morgan- Editions Collingwood

Royal Stacks Brunswick

Sydney

12th November, between 1pm to 4:30pm

Little L

Fishmongers

BL Burgers

Manoosh Pizzeria

Johnny Bird

The Italian Bowl

Burger Patch

Brisbane

13th November, between 2pm to 5pm

Gnocchi Gnocchi Brothers – Paddington

Ginga Sushi Japanese – Emporium

Brooklyn Depot – South Brisbane

The Yiros Shop