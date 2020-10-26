It is crazy to think that Deliveroo has been around for five years. Those delivery drivers have become modern day heroes – especially after a long day or a big night!

To celebrate this massive milestone, Deliveroo is treating customers with a huge promotion which will give them the opportunity to score a share in $1million worth in prizes.

Similar to the Maccas Monopoly game, customers who place an order of at least $30 will receive a code with their order which will allow them to ‘spin the wheel’ (virtually, of course).

There are 14 major prizes which we are salivating at the thought of, such as a MINI Electric Hatch, an eight-course Gelato Messina Degustation experience and extravagant dine-in experiences for you and your mates.

If you can’t get your hands on those, there are plenty of instant prizes to get your hands on too such as Deliveroo credit, 6,000 Grill’d burgers and free fries. There will be a huge focus on local restaurants to help boost recovery when they need it most – a great initiative!

You can start ordering and punching your codes in now until November 29. If this isn’t a great excuse to order in, I don’t know what is!