Victorians were hit hard by the news of another lockdown, with many trips and party plans down the drain.

Many businesses will already be feeling the pinch with cancelled bookings, which is why it’s now more important than ever to step in and eat local where possible. If you’re going to treat yourself, you may as well do it during lockdown!

Luckily, Deliveroo is making things slightly easier with free delivery across Victoria from midnight tonight until 11:59pm Thursday June 3rd – aka, the scheduled end of the circuit breaker lockdown.

It does exclude bottle shops, KFC, Domino’s, Crust and other selected restaurants. However, there are so many local businesses to try, you are STILL spoilt for choice!

It’s a bummer we are all indoors again, but it is a great time to sit back and take it easy. Wipe the fees off your feed too!