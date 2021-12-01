Make your Christmas spread that little bit yummier with Darrell Lea’s iconic Christmas Pudding.

The cute little pud is Darrell Lea’s #1 selling Christmas product and will look adorable on the table this season but it’s also the right size to fit into a special someone’s stocking.

All Darrell Lea’s Christmas Puddings are handcrafted in Australia and date back to the 1940s so they’re really a big part of Aussie festive culture at this point!

The pudding has a light, fluffy nougat centre and is coated in creamy Darrell Lea milk chocolate with a little Christmas holly popped on top.

Going for $10 a pop, you can get your hands on the pudding from Woolies, Coles, Aldi and Big W!

