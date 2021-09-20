If you’re like us, then Darrell Lea’s White Chocolate Raspberry Bullets are your ultimate lockdown treat.

Seriously, we’ve been eating so much of it that it’s becoming concerning. But, that’s not the point here.

Darrell Lea is making its first foray into white chocolate blocks, releasing a White Raspberry Bullet Block. Yes, you read that right – those delightful White Raspberry Bullets are being wrapped up into the most beautiful looking, delicious chocolate block to satisfy your sweet cravings.

Setting itself apart in classic Darrell Lea style, the new block is filled with the chewy raspberry liquorice pieces we know and love, with added crunchy raspberry candies, then blanketed in smooth and creamy Darrell Lea white chocolate. Jam-packed with yummy, crunchy, chewy bits, Aussies can enjoy something special in every bite.

Darrell Lea’s growing block family will also be joined by the new Peanut Brittle Milk Chocolate Block. Aussies will find the classic flavours of peanut brittle, combined with roasted peanuts, crunchy caramel and Darrell Lea’s creamy milk chocolate.

The White Raspberry Bullet Block and Peanut Brittle Milk Chocolate Block is available today from Woolworths and Coles stores for $5.

