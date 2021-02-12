If there’s one favourite spread in the morning, it’s peanut butter.

And if there’s one great cold drink, it’s iced coffee.

So, what happens when you mix both? Well, you get the new Dare Peanut Butter Latte!

The new version of Dare Iced Coffee will be available through 7-Eleven stores throughout Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia and at On The Run stores in South Australia from 10 March 2021.

Bega Dairy and Drinks head of marketing, milk beverages Anne Dowsley said “Data recently released from Nielsen ScanTrack rated peanut butter as Australia’s favourite spread by volume sales, making it a no-brainer collaboration for Australia’s number one Iced Coffee brand by volume sales.’’

Can’t wait to try it!

Advertisement

Advertisement