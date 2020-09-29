Dan Murphy’s has announced they are going to allow customers to pre-order America’s fave hard seltzer drink, White Claw.

The company says that they have seen a 798% increase in people wanting the drink in the last two weeks and as a result, will begin selling it on Monday, October 12th but customers can order it from October 5.

White Claw Hard Seltzer is made with sparkling water, triple-distilled spirit and a hint of fruit flavour. With only 95 calories per can, White Claw is gluten-free, has an ABV of 4.5% and contains no artificial sweeteners.

White Claw Hard Seltzer will be available at all Dan Murphy’s in a four-pack of 330ml cans for $23.90, and delivery is free when you preorder.

Drink responsibly (and only if you are over 18.)