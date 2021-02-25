Do you know what’s better than a glass of nice wine? A glass of cheap, nice wine and Dan Murphy’s has just revealed their best wines under $20.

Dan Murphy’s has announced their Decoded Wine Awards for 2021 of their best Australian and New Zealand wines. There’s a wine for everyone as they cover a selection from a lighter white to a fuller red in two categories – under $20 and over $20 and a selection of best value wines.

The standout wine is the $7 Minchinbury Pinot Noir. Dan Murphy’s expert Wine Panel said, “no it’s not the greatest pinot on the planet but it does boast authentic light and breezy, fresh plummy fruit.”

This is the second year of the Awards with the liquor giant saying “Decoded is all about how people really enjoy wine. We’ve stripped back the confusing tasting notes and instead focused on why we loved these wines (and why you’ll love them too).”

Thank you Dan’s, you really know the way to our hearts. Check out the full list of wines below.

Under $20

Lighter White: Yealands Sauvignon Blanc Marlborough New Zealand ($13.95)

Fuller White: Devil’s Corner Chardonnay Tasmania ($16.99)

Lighter Red: Cat Amongst the Pigeons Barossa Grenache Shiraz Mataro ($14.90)

Fuller Red: The Butcher’s Friend Barossa Shiraz ($14.90)

Rosé: De Bortoli La Boheme Act Two Pinot Noir Rosé ($16.95)

Over $20

Sparkling: Josef Chromy Pepik Tasmania Cuvée NV ($29.99)

Lighter White: Forest of the Echoes Riesling (24.99)

Fuller White: Kumeu River Estate Chardonnay ($41.99)

Lighter Red: Te Kairanga John Martin Pinot Noir ($25.99)

Fuller Red: St Hallett Blackwell Shiraz ($47.99)

Best Value:

Lighter White Under $20 category: Elephant in the Room Pinot Gris, $13.95

Fuller White Under $20 category: Distant South Chardonnay, $17.99

Lighter Red under $20 category: Minchinbury Pinot Noir, $6.99

Fuller Red under $20 category: Mr Riggs Three Corner Jack Shiraz Cabernet Merlot, $16.99

Rosé category: De Bortoli Rosé King Valley, $14.60

Sparkling category: Jansz Tasmania Premium Cuvée, $24.95

Lighter White Over $20 category: Pizzini Pinot Grigio King Valley, $20,99

Fuller White Over $20 category: Sidewood Chardonnay Adelaide Hills, $21.99

Lighter Red Over $20 category: Coriole McLaren Vale Sangiovese, $25.99

Fuller Red Over $20 category: Cat Amongst the Pigeons Fat Cat Shiraz, $23.99

