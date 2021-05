It’s been a real pie-fest on the 3PM Pick Up recently, mainly because Kate has taken to bringing in meat pies for a late lunch during the show.

And while Kate is all about the humble meat pie (especially if you’re talking the hand Traveller variety), Monty has not been quite so impressed.

Now, we think we might have gotten to the bottom of this deep-seated hatred for the Aussie classic.

Take a listen to Kate taking a deep dive in Monty’s psyche here: