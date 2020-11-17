CostCo in America has come up with a superb new way for everyone to avoid taking commercial airlines during the Coronavirus pandemic..

Hire a private plane.. for just $24,000 a year!

The US store is selling one-year memberships to a private jet company called Wheels Up, which allows customers to book a private jet “as easily as a ride-share or short-term vacation rental.’’

And if you aren’t already keen, the $24,000 fee also comes with a $4780 Costco gift card and around $5460 worth of flight credit.

The membership includes “guaranteed nationwide aircraft availability up to 365 days a year,’’ with is a bonus.

As yet, there is no word on bringing it Down Under but they should, just so we can dream about buying it.. and buying a pizza that’s too large for any human instead.