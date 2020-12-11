Coles have announced they are dropping the price of Western Australian rock lobsters to an all-time low price from December 12.

The supermarket chain is slashing the price to just $20 each, meaning its half the price it was across Christmas in 2019.

The move came hours after Woolworths also revealed they will be making the same move.

Coles general manager for bakery, deli and seafood Andy Mossop said“Coles is committed to supporting local producers and providing great value for customers, and this is a fantastic example of how we have been able to act quickly to support our suppliers with an income stream during a very challenging time while also benefiting our customers at the checkout.’’

“With Christmas around the corner, we are gearing up for the biggest week of the year for seafood sales with customers purchasing 70 per cent more in December compared to other months.

“We are delighted to be able to offer premium quality and sustainable Australian seafood like WA Rock Lobsters at exceptional prices and help customers enjoy a luxury Christmas staple for less this year.”