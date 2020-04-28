Coles has become the first supermarket in Australia to drop the purchasing limits on toilet paper and paper towels.

After weeks of intense buying by the Australian public, the supermarket made the decision on Tuesday.

“We are pleased to be able to remove purchase limits at Coles on key household staples like toilet paper and paper towels, and expect to remove further limits as customer demand continues to stabilise and more categories see supply levels return to normal,” a Coles spokesperson said.

“We are grateful for the efforts of our suppliers to deliver significantly increased volumes to meet the recent unexpected surge in customer demand.

“And to our customers for their patience and understanding as our store and supply chain team members worked to get as much stock onto shelves as possible.”

Coles still has restrictions on the following products:

Two items per person:

Pasta

Flour

Dry rice

Eggs

Frozen vegetables

Frozen desserts

Sugar

Tinned tomatoes

Liquid soap

Anti-bacterial wipes

Woolworths have also eased their restrictions, with toilet paper and rice going from one per shop to a four purchase limit per shop.

All product limits will be removed for pasta, frozen vegetables, tissues, baby wipes, baked beans and canned spaghetti, paper towels and disposable gloves.

A two-per-shop limit remains for eggs, flour, sugar, pasta sauce, handwash, cleaners and disinfectants.

The restrictions are lifted from tomorrow when stores open.