Because our family lunches could always afford to get just a little bit more classy, Coles and Woolies are bringing back a promotion that proved super popular over last year’s Christmas period.

The supermarket giants are bringing back the heavily discounted $20 lobsters that we collectively all lost our minds over at the end of last year.

In fact, the bargain Western Australia rock lobsters proved so popular that both supermarkets ended up imposing buying limits on the shellfish.

The lobsters are being sold at around half their typical retail price, so chances are we’ll see the standing up and walking out the door again this time around.

Coles and Woolies bought up on the lobsters at the end of last year to help prop up the struggling local market who was slammed by import restrictions by China.

The bargain basement lobsters are available at Coles and Woolies stores now.