We love a good supermarket promotion and this one will put a smile on any budding cook’s face.

Coles has announced that customers will be able to collect ‘MasterChef knife credits’ to trade in for free premium knives for every $20 spent in-store or online from early next month.

The collection has been approved by celebrity chef Luke Mangan and will feature six types of ‘chef quality’ knives.

The new promotion kicks off on November 4 – make sure you have that Flybuys card ready to go!