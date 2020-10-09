Shoppers at Coles have been told to stay and wait or leave the store after the processing systems went down nationwide.

Numerous customers have said they were mid-shop when announcements were blared on address systems in stores.

#BREAKING: Coles supermarkets are experiencing a nationwide IT failure that's shut down registers and forced management to close stores. — ABC News (@abcnews) October 9, 2020

Coles have released a statement saying “Coles supermarkets are being closed temporarily due to a technical issue with processing payments in our stores.’’

“Our team is working hard to fix the issue and stores will reopen as soon as possible.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience.

“Coles Express and Coles Liquor stores remain open for trade.”