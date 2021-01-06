Coles is set to slash the prices of hundreds of its products, permanently discounting them starting from this week!

Some items are to be reduced by 36% of their original price!

This is the supermarket giant’s response to understanding their shoppers may be feeling a financial strain after a “thought year”.

Announcing over 200 items to be discounted from something as small as Coles Nature’s Kitchen Meals going for $7.50 to $7 to discounts as big as Bulla Crunch and Chocolate Ice Cream Bars going for $7 to $4.50!

Discounts will be applied to cat and dog food, deli meats, cereals, entertaining and a variety of fresh convenience items.

18 different brands of ice cream will see a decent discount, with hot summer days ahead, I for one appreciate this! A 457ml tub of Haagen Dazs Ice Cream used to cost $11.50 and will now be priced at $8! “We know that this has been a tough year and budgets continue to be stretched. With many Australians looking for ways to save money on regular purchases, we’ve lowered the cost of products across our ice cream and fresh convenience range,” Tim Lane, Coles’ Head of Pricing and Value stated. You’ll notice these discounts beginning to appear on shelves over the next three months “We’ll be adding further categories to the campaign throughout the summer period, to deliver even better value to customers every time they shop at Coles,” Mr Lane said.