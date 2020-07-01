We know that the supermarket roast chicken already punches well above its weight in how delicious it is.

Well, Coles have just upped the ante in the roast chicken stakes, adding a new “Mexican-inspired” roast chook to its rotisserie section.

The mexican chicken is seasoned with paprika, oregano, chilli and cumin and sounds absolutely bloody delish!

The new mexican-inspired chicken sells for $12, which is $2 more than the regular BBQ chicken at Coles.

And just like the other BBQ chickens sold by Coles, these are cooked in store and have been approved by the RSPCA.