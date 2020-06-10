Coles will launch a new set of its new ‘Best Buys’ this week, as the fortnightly bargains become part of the supermarket’s new range.
Coles spokesperson Martine Alpins said ”when Coles was started by GJ Coles more than 100 years ago, we did have general merchandise. So it’s not entirely new.’’
But it’s good for customers, with 30 winter home products hitting stores this week include “quilts, quilt covers, pillows, throws, we’ve got kids’ glow in the dark quilt covers which will really excite them to go to bed,” Ms Alpins said.
The best buys are on available at these stores for now :
New South Wales
Coffs Harbour
Forster
Kellyville
Merrylands
Epping
Belmont
Armidale
Queensland
Townsville Annandale
Ayr
Northern Beaches
Gympie
Maroochydore
Mermaid Waters
Nerang
Kippa Ring
Springfield Orion
Sunnybank Hills
Albany Creek
Greenslopes
Fairfield
Strathpine
Victoria
Fountain Gate
Taylors Hill
Northcote
University Hill
Berwick
Traralgon
Waurn Ponds
Shepparton
Cranbourne Park
Sunbury
South Morang
Craigieburn
Roxburgh Park
Brimbank
Oakleigh
Dandenong
Shepparton South
Lavington (NSW)*
*part of Victorian region for Coles operations
South Australia
Elizabeth
Port Adelaide
Greenacres
Western Australia
Australind
Warnbro
Haynes
Wanneroo
Mirrabooka
Bunbury
Lakelands
Whitford
Kalamunda
Gosnells
Maddington
Forest Lakes
Beechboro
Bassendean
Innaloo
Dianella