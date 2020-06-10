Coles will launch a new set of its new ‘Best Buys’ this week, as the fortnightly bargains become part of the supermarket’s new range.

Coles spokesperson Martine Alpins said ”when Coles was started by GJ Coles more than 100 years ago, we did have general merchandise. So it’s not entirely new.’’

But it’s good for customers, with 30 winter home products hitting stores this week include “quilts, quilt covers, pillows, throws, we’ve got kids’ glow in the dark quilt covers which will really excite them to go to bed,” Ms Alpins said.

The best buys are on available at these stores for now :

New South Wales

Coffs Harbour

Forster

Kellyville

Merrylands

Epping

Belmont

Armidale

Queensland

Townsville Annandale

Ayr

Northern Beaches

Gympie

Maroochydore

Mermaid Waters

Nerang

Kippa Ring

Springfield Orion

Sunnybank Hills

Albany Creek

Greenslopes

Fairfield

Strathpine

Victoria

Fountain Gate

Taylors Hill

Northcote

University Hill

Berwick

Traralgon

Waurn Ponds

Shepparton

Cranbourne Park

Sunbury

South Morang

Craigieburn

Roxburgh Park

Brimbank

Oakleigh

Dandenong

Shepparton South

Lavington (NSW)*

*part of Victorian region for Coles operations

South Australia

Elizabeth

Port Adelaide

Greenacres

Western Australia

Australind

Warnbro

Haynes

Wanneroo

Mirrabooka

Bunbury

Lakelands

Whitford

Kalamunda

Gosnells

Maddington

Forest Lakes

Beechboro

Bassendean

Innaloo

Dianella

