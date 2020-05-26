I want them so bad, I want them right now, I’ll want them later, please give them to me.

Coles has dropped the ultimate game changer of oven foods, CRUMBED.CAMAMBERT.WEDGES.

If you’re a fan of soft cheese ( as if anyone isn’t) then this looks like a damn treat.

The 176 gram bag is only $5 and people are going nuts for it online.

Anything you can oven, you can air fry these days too.

James from Facebook group Share Kmart Air Fryer Recipes Australia shared a photo of his get and recommended cooking in an airfryer at 180 degrees for 7minutes in a 3.2L air fryer.

Don’t get confused if you can’t find them online…according to Daily Mail Australia they’re available in stores nationally but not available to order online.

So get in there!! I’ll be dropping by tonight…