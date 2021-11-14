Christmas is almost here, and the Panettone’s are already hitting the shelves!

The latest addition to the Panettone flavours is a delicious Baileys inspired flavour.

For those who aren’t too sure what a ‘Panettone’ is, it’s a chocolate-coated cake filled with Baileys flavoured cream.

Here’s a little tip from me, if you put a little bit of butter on your slice and pop it into the microwave for about 30 seconds, it is twice as delicious.

Coles have emphasised that these will only be available while stock lasts, so head into your local coles and get your hands on these while you can!