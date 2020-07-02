Coles will change how it processes online orders and it has led to some critical feedback from its customers.

Coles will now request that all online orders are paid for when the order is placed, not when delivered.

Previously, customers would need to provide their card details to pre-authorise the payment before the funds would be taken on completion.

One customer said “After eight years of shopping online with Coles every week, you change your payment process to prepayment.’’

“This was what put Coles above their competitors allowing you to order up to a week prior to collecting your order without having to prepay.

“In households that live week-to-week, this means you don’t have the money to pay for your following week’s shop a week earlier. Very disappointed customer. I’m not the only one who feels this way.”

Coles replied saying “Coles Online routinely assesses its capabilities in processing payments and has determined recently, like many other Australian online retailers, to change the way it processes payments for orders placed on Coles Online.’

“Pre-authorisation will make it easier for customers to keep track of their budget as the estimated order value will be temporarily held as a pending transaction until the order is picked by our team members for delivery and the final payment processes.

“The additional verification step will also mean that customers will be notified immediately if their order cannot be processed due to an issue with their chosen payment method.”