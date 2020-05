Coles will begin to pack your bags again, starting from June 1.

As well as this, free Coles better bags will be offered to customers who wish to swap an unclean reusable bag at checkout.

Coles CEO Steven Cain hopes the new measures will help ease some of the stress and anxiety faced by customers and the team in recent months.

“It’s reassuring that we are returning to some sense of normality in everyday life, including when doing the grocery shopping,” he said.

“Our team have safely served more than 200 million customers with extra care over the past three months, and we have been amazed at the resilience of both our team and customers as they have faced some of the biggest challenges in our lifetime.

“With all product buying restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 lifted at Coles this week, our focus is still very much on providing a safe environment for team members and customers.

“We are grateful for the way customers have adapted to some big changes in our stores including packing their own bags. We hope that our team offering to pack them again makes life a little easier and that a replacement Coles ‘Better Bag’ will provide some peace of mind at a time when good hygiene practices and social distancing are as important as ever.”

The supermarket has also reminded its staff and customers to respect all social distancing measures in stores and says that anyone who is unwell, should stay at home.