Bread and carbs. Usually the pair go hand in hand, but not anymore!

Coles has just launched an unassuming new loaf of bread, which tastes just like regular bread! AND this bread is baked in store daily!

After going viral on TikTok, this bread has definitely caught our eye. It’s 50% lower in carbs than regular bread.

Jasmine Templin posted a video showing off the bread.

“If you live in Australia you need to go try this bread from Coles,” she said in the video.

“It’s only 14g of carbs and 130 calories for two slices, which is insane compared to most breads.”

Coles isn’t the only retailer stocking affordable low carb bread. Aldi’s Baker’s Life 85 per cent Lower Carb bread has been out since 2018, and has many fans.

Although the Aldi bread is more expensive ($4.99), it does contain fewer carbs than Coles’ new loaf.

Lower carb cheese toasties, here we come!

