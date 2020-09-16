Coles have announced they are slashing the prices of some their most popular chicken products by 45%.. forever.

The supermarket chain announced the saving as part of a review of their most successful products.

“We’ve been reviewing the products our customers are buying every day and determining where we can really make a difference to the family budget during what has been a very challenging time for so many Australians,” said Coles Chief Executive of Commercial and Express Greg David.

“In the last year alone, we have saved our customers millions of dollars on chicken products alone including chicken thighs, drumsticks and whole chooks.”

From today, Wednesday, September 16, the following Steggles buys will be reduced:

Steggles Chicken Goujons 1kg – down from $20 to $11

Steggles Chicken Wings 1kg – reduced from $20 to $11

Steggles Chicken Breast Poppers 1kg – down from $20 to $11

So, now the kids will be cheaper to feed!

