A Coles customer has thanked a delivery driver after she discovered an unexpected deliver with her home order.

Sharing on Facebook, Margie from Melbourne said she was so surprised by how the online driver had placed her online order on the liver.

With barely any shade on the brick pylon, the delivery driver stacked the bags so carefully and ensure no sunlight would hit the products.

Even the milk bottles were shielded to ensure they didn’t get ruined.

“Delivery man of the year!” declared Margie.

A Coles spokesperson said “We know lots of customers are choosing to shop on Coles Online at the moment and our Customer Service Agents are busily delivering groceries all over Australia.’’

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We love to hear positive feedback from our customers when they have a good experience, and we’ll be sure to follow up and congratulate this CSA on their thoughtful delivery!”