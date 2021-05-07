We’re not entirely sure what to make of this, it might be a brilliant idea or it might just be the invention that nobody asked for.

Either way…it exists!

Coles are now serving up meat pies WHICH ALREADY HAVE THE TOMATO SAUCE BAKED INTO THEM.

Now, we don’t want to weigh in too strongly on this situation because we know that meat pie politics is way more divisive than any footy or religion in this country.

Do you want the sauce on your pie to be piping hot? How do you know that there will be enough sauce there for you? What if you want the sauce on top of the pie?

These are all questions that we just do not have the answers to. But we are keen to give one of these a try.

You can grab them in a two-pack at Coles right now for just $5, so it could be worth trying!

