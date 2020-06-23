Aldi Special Buys have been iconic for years, but just recently have been rivalled by Coles with similarily named ‘Best Buys’.

Yep, Coles is now releasing new products fortnightly (just like Aldi) like homewares, clothes and more. It kicked off in select stores across Victoria and WA with plans to expand across the country.

Now, the two supermarkets will draw swords in the ultimate head-to-head battle over a cult item every household seems to want to get their hands on these days – air fryer ovens.

This week, both supermarkets will stock them (at select locations), though one of them will have it for slightly cheaper.

Aldi will stock a 23 litre, 1700 watt Air Fryer Oven for $149 from Wednesday 24 June. They are also throwing in a pizza stone along with a bunch of other accessories to make sure you can make delicious bases.

However, if you are looking to save a bit of cash, head to Coles to nab a 25 litre All-In One Oven with Air Fryer for $129. Don’t worry, this oven can cook pizzas too and has 1800 watts of power behind it.

So who will win the oven war? Who knows, but either way, we reckon a lot of people will be wanting to get their hands on these!

Not sure where to find Coles’ Best Buys collection? Find out here.